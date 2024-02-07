That ’90s Show Season 2 Set for Summer 2024 Release! Know More

After much anticipation and a series of delays, fans of "That ’90s Show" can finally mark their calendars for the summer of 2024. The beloved sequel to "That ’70s Show" is making its return to Netflix with its second season, following a delay due to industry-wide strikes. This news comes as a sigh of relief and excitement for fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the show's future.

"That ’90s Show" debuted in January 2023, introducing audiences to Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna from "That ’70s Show." The series captures Leia's summer adventures in Point Place, where she stays with her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman. Portrayed by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, the Formans reprise their roles, bringing the same warmth and humor to the new series. Leia's journey through adolescence, alongside her vibrant group of friends, has resonated with audiences, creating a fervent fanbase eager for more.

Delays and Resolutions

Initially slated to begin production in May 2023, Season 2 faced postponements due to the strikes that halted many Hollywood productions. The writers' strike, followed by the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, pushed back filming dates, leaving the series in a standstill. However, with both strikes resolved by November 8, production was swiftly scheduled to start in December 2023. The resilience and solidarity shown by the cast, some of whom were seen supporting the strikes, have only added to the anticipation for the new season.

Filming and Release Details

The resumption of production was officially announced with filming dates set for December 1, 8, and 15, as per 1iota's website. These tapings, open to fans via ticket requests, signify the show's return to its live audience format, capturing the spontaneity and energy that have become a hallmark of the series. With 16 episodes confirmed for Season 2, the show promises more depth, laughter, and '90s nostalgia.

Looking Forward to Summer 2024

Netflix has revealed that "That ’90s Show" Season 2 will premiere in the summer of 2024. This timing is apt, considering the series is set during the summer months, offering viewers a perfect backdrop to the unfolding adventures of Leia and her friends. While specifics about the release strategy remain under wraps, the possibility of the season being released in two eight-episode batches could keep fans engaged throughout the year.