"Grateful to all the audiences": Kartik Aaryan on re-release of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career after making his debut in 2011 with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' Recently his three most special and loved films were re-released in theatres. Kartik's three films- Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were re-released in the national chains across the country.

The re-release day was termed as 'Kartik Aaryan Film Festival' and on the special demand from the fans, these films were screened and they even got a unanimous response from the audiences. Sharing his excitement about the film festival, Kartik said, "It feels so delighted to see three of my most successful and loved films, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) 1 and 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), are being re-released in cinemas. These films boosted my career and I am happy that the audiences will once again get a chance to watch them on the big screens. I am grateful to all the audiences who have given so much love to my PKP monologue and the response I got for the monologue was overwhelming... I couldn't have asked for more. And of course, I would love to express my heartfelt thanks to Director Luv Ranjan who gave me the most lovable characters in our cinema, with Rajjo and Gogo in the PKP franchise and Sonu in SKTKS. These characters and films are very close to me and will always be the same."

Ever since Kartik made his debut his versatility was in evidence in films such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pati Patni Aur Who', 'Shehzaada', 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Freddy'. He is currently occupied with his upcoming projects. Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar. The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor." Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

