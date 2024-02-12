'The Fall Guy' trailer: Ryan Gosling cries to Taylor Swift's song 'All Too Well'

Left Menu

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy' starring Ryan Gosling released a Super Bowl ad that features multiple action sequences, aliens and space cowboys, Variety reported.

The Fall Guy (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy' starring Ryan Gosling released a Super Bowl ad that features multiple action sequences, aliens and space cowboys, Variety reported. In one of the scenes, the 'Barbie' actor could be seen crying while listening to Taylor Swit's song 'All Too Well'.

"Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?" Emily Blunt asks Gosling in the trailer. "Doesn't everybody?" Gosling replies.

As per Variety, based on Glen A. Larson's 1980s television series of the same name, 'The Fall Guy' stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman on the hunt for a missing movie star he once doubled for. The film also stars Blunt as Gosling's ex-girlfriend Jody and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the AWOL star. Supporting them in the film is Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Winston Duke ("Black Panther"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") and Teresa Palmer ("A Discovery of Witches").

Helmed by David Leitch, 'The Fall Guy' is written by Drew Pearce and produced by Leitch, Gosling, McCormick and Guymon Casady for Universal Pictures and 87North Productions. Executive producers include Pearce, Larson, Peter Cramer, Cecil O'Connor, Matt Reilly and Geoff Shaevitz. 'The Fall Guy' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

