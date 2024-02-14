Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards to Hit the Big Screen

In a thrilling announcement for fans of manga and live-action adaptations, Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine has revealed that the popular manga "Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards" (Akabane Honeko no Bodyguard) by Masamitsu Nigatsu is set to receive a live-action film adaptation. This news, released in the magazine's 11th issue of the year, has sparked excitement among the manga's readers and film enthusiasts alike.

The manga, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022, has quickly captivated audiences with its unique blend of action and comedy set within a high school context. Kodansha's K manga service has been publishing the manga in English, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Weekly Shonen Issue 11 2024 cover featuring the announcement

The story revolves around the high-stakes life of Honeko Akabane, a high school student targeted by assassins. Her childhood friend, Arakuni Ibuki, discovers the danger she's in and is tasked with protecting her until she safely graduates. The twist? He must do so without her noticing, leading to a secret and challenging life as her bodyguard amidst the perilous environment of Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes apparent that the class holds more secrets than previously thought, promising a storyline filled with suspense, action, and humor.

Kodansha's K manga service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

“They have only one goal – to kill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within "Class 3-4"…?! This is the start of a new and exciting action school comedy!!”

A Growing Manga Franchise

Since its inception, "Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards" has enjoyed a steady rise in popularity, with Kodansha publishing the manga's sixth compiled book volume in November 2022. The anticipation for the seventh volume, set to be released shortly, underscores the manga's growing fan base and the excitement surrounding its story and characters.

What to Expect from the Film Adaptation

While details about the film's cast, director, and release date remain under wraps, expectations are high for this adaptation. Fans are eager to see how the dynamic and humorous relationship between Ibuki and Akabane, as well as the intriguing mysteries of Class 3-4, will be brought to life on the big screen. The adaptation offers a chance to expand the manga's universe, bringing new depth to its characters and story.

As we await further announcements regarding the live-action film of "Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards," fans can catch up on the manga series through Kodansha's K manga service. Whether you're a long-time manga reader or new to the series, the upcoming film promises to be an exciting addition to the world of live-action adaptations.

