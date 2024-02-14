Left Menu

Why is Number Five Still a Teen? The Time-Twisted Puzzle of 'The Umbrella Academy' Finale

Why is Number Five Still a Teen? The Time-Twisted Puzzle of 'The Umbrella Academy' Finale
Image Credit: The Umbrella Academy / Netflix
As "The Umbrella Academy" approaches its grand finale with season 4, a captivating mystery has emerged, leaving fans eager for answers. The intriguing enigma surrounding Number Five's unaltered teenage appearance despite a timeline reset has piqued the curiosity of the series' loyal followers. With the Hargreeves siblings returning for one last adventure, the anticipation for the show's conclusion is palpable, especially with the recent first look shared on X (formerly Twitter), teasing what's to come.

The Mystery Deepens

After three enthralling seasons filled with unexpected twists and dire apocalyptic scenarios, Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" promises to tie up loose ends in its final season. The third season's climax left viewers in shock as Reginald Hargreeves executed a timeline reset, fundamentally altering the reality of the series. This reset not only stripped the Hargreeves of their powers but also raised questions about the unchanged physical state of Number Five.

Number Five, portrayed with compelling depth, has been a standout character throughout the series. Known for his abilities to teleport and travel through time, Five's backstory is as complex as it is tragic. Initially attempting time travel at the age of 13, he found himself stranded in a post-apocalyptic future. His journey back to the past, albeit successful, inexplicably reverted him to his teenage form, a peculiar state that has persisted through the series.

Theories and Speculations

The unchanged appearance of Number Five post-timeline reset has sparked a flurry of theories and speculation among fans. Given the physical restorations experienced by other family members, such as Diego's hand and Luther's body, the logical expectation was for Five to also undergo a transformation. However, the finale of season 3 and glimpses into season 4 reveal that Five remains in his youthful form, raising questions about the implications of the timeline reset.

Speculation abounds regarding how "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 will address this anomaly. A possible time jump has been hinted at, which could offer a narrative solution to Five's aging discrepancy. Such a development would not be unprecedented, considering the series' penchant for manipulating time to drive its plot forward. This approach could provide a believable context for Five's older appearance while maintaining the continuity of the storyline.

Final Thoughts

As "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 unfolds, fans are eager to see how the Hargreeves siblings will navigate their new reality, regain their powers, and confront their father, who has emerged as the true antagonist. The mystery of Number Five's appearance adds an additional layer of intrigue to the series' final chapter, promising a conclusion that is as thought-provoking as it is satisfying.

 Source: Screenrant

