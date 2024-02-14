Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Cuban perfume makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient and Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar.

Cuba's prized tobacco leaf. Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cuban perfume makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient and Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient

A Cuban entrepreneur believes she has hit upon a formula for a unique homegrown perfume she hopes someday to sell to the world. Her secret ingredient? Cuba's prized tobacco leaf.

Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar

A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home. Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs and decided to take him in to care for temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024