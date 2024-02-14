Odd News Roundup: Cuban perfume makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient and Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar.
Cuba's prized tobacco leaf. Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient
A Cuban entrepreneur believes she has hit upon a formula for a unique homegrown perfume she hopes someday to sell to the world. Her secret ingredient? Cuba's prized tobacco leaf.
Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar
A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home. Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs and decided to take him in to care for temporarily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuba
- Gregory Guiot
- Oscar
- Belgian
- Cuban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuba delays Feb. 1 fuel price hike, cites cyberattack
Cuba delays Feb. 1 fuel price hike, cites cyberattack
Cuba delays Feb. 1 fuel price hike due to cyberattack
Cuba puts the brakes on planned public transportation rate hike
Cuban president sacks economy minister as controversy grows over price hikes