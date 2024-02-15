Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh to star in action thriller 'The Mother'

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to star in the action thriller 'The Mother'. Yeoh plays an immigrant mother and businesswoman attempting to start a new life for her family in America. However, when her two teenage kids become involved with a Boston crime gang, she is forced to revisit her past in order to save them, according to Variety.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:23 IST
Michelle Yeoh to star in action thriller 'The Mother'
Michelle Yeoh (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to star in the action thriller 'The Mother'. Yeoh plays an immigrant mother and businesswoman attempting to start a new life for her family in America. However, when her two teenage kids become involved with a Boston crime gang, she is forced to revisit her past in order to save them, according to Variety. Melanie Laurent's latest film, 'The Mother', stars the 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star. The film is based on a script by PG Cuschieri.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm; Stuart Ford will executive produce for AGC Studios alongside 30West. Production is set to kick off this summer. AGC International and CAA Media Finance represent the film's worldwide distribution rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming EFM. 'The Mother' is part of AGC's busy EFM roster which also includes the high-octane action thriller 'Sugar Bandits' which will star Will Smith as an Iraq war vet and is based on the screenplay and novel "Devils in Exile" by Chuck Hogan; and 'The Epiphany' with Sylvester Stallone set to play a hard-nosed police detective on the verge of retirement who teams up with a younger cop and former priest to stop a serial killer in Philadelphia, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024