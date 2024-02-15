Radico Khaitan Celebrates the Phenomenal Success of Har Lamha with a Spectacular Star-Studded Event at Magic Moments Music Studio

• Released under the MB Music Label, the song is available across all digital and music streaming platforms • The event was attended by other Punjabi music sensations like Mika, Shibani Kashyap, Ashok Masti, Milind Gaba, Jasbir Jassi, and Jyotica Tangri New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Radico Khaitan, in partnership with music legends Meet Bros, hosted a fantastic party at Club Belisario in Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Delhi, to mark the success of Magic Moments Music Studio's latest hit, 'Har Lamha.' The event was a lively mix of music, style, and joy, matching the infectious energy of the song, which achieved a significant milestone within mere three weeks.

The rendezvous saw a constellation of luminaries from the Punjabi music industry, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the celebration. Renowned for his soulful voice, Ashok Masti shared in the joy of success alongside the dynamic and versatile Mika, whose charismatic performances always leave a lasting impression. Milind Gaba, with his distinctive style and musical prowess, contributed to the celebratory ambiance, ensuring the party resonated with the true essence of Punjabi music.

Jasbir Jassi, a stalwart in the industry, brought his wealth of experience to the occasion, while Shibani Kashyap, with her melodious tunes, enriched the musical extravaganza. Rising star Jyotica Tangri added her magical touch to the celebration, making the evening an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event was also attended by celebrated writer Tarun Mehrishi. On January 20th, 2024, the 'MB Music' label unveiled 'Har Lamha,' a captivating musical masterpiece enchanting listeners across diverse digital and music streaming platforms. Infused with vibrant celebrations of life, the song's heartfelt lyrics, penned by Kumaar, find melodic expression through the captivating voices of Meet Bros and Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar. The visual allure is further enriched by the artistic contribution of actor Sakshi Malik.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Radico Khaitan Ltd, enthusiastically shares his sentiments on the success of the song ''Har Lamha'': ''We are immensely proud of the harmonious blend of creativity and talent that has resonated with audiences worldwide. 'Har Lamha' is a musical masterpiece that not only captivates hearts but also stands as a testament to the power of artistic expression. The success party last weekend not only marked the triumph of ''Har Lamha'' but also highlighted the unity and camaraderie within the music community.'' Talking about the Magic Moments Music Studio, Mr. Sinha announced "Continuing our musical journey, we're excited to announce the launch of an exciting new endeavor – the MAGIC MOMENTS MUSIC STUDIO. This initiative aims to unite gifted indigenous artists with well-established ones. We take pride in providing a platform for emerging musicians and singers nationwide, allowing them to share the stage with renowned artists. It's a celebration of talent and collaboration in the world of music. " Discussing the song, Harmeet and Manmeet from Meet Bros shared their insights. "The music video for 'Har Lamha' is designed to be dreamy and captivating, offering a visually and emotionally joyous experience," said Harmeet. Manmeet added, "The song's lively spirit is in perfect harmony with the vibrant energy of the new year, making it an ideal musical gift to our listeners as we step into 2024." Both Mr Sinha and Meet Bros extended gratitude towards Samrat Chatterjee, Co-Founder, Buzaar Entertainment for his instrumental role in bringing this project to life. Moreover, the brand has received widespread acclaim for its pioneering approach to product placements in blockbuster Bollywood tracks. Notable instances include 'Taarifan' from 'Veere di Wedding,' 'Vodka laga ke tere naal nachna' in 'Nawabzaade,' and the more recent 'Hum Aaye Hain' from 'Ganapath,' featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. This strategic integration of products into popular songs has not only enhanced the brand's visibility but has also increased its appeal within the dynamic Bollywood industry. Remarkably, this marks the first instance in the Alchobev marketing landscape where a brand has ventured into creating a standalone music video.

'Har Lamha' is more than just a song; it's a journey through a tapestry of emotions and upbeat rhythms, ready to capture hearts and resonate with audiences everywhere.

Catch the song here: https://open.spotify.com/track/4MZa8megcB5oowMF4SdlXD?si=peV45njIS4-k36xPRIzk1w https://youtu.be/vfSncB3eoGw To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Radico Khaitan and Meet Bros celebrate the success of 'Har Lamha' at Club Belisario, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Delhi

