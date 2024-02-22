Left Menu

Indore court orders woman owner of beauty parlour to pay maintenance to ‘jobless’ husband

Jharola said his client filed an application in the family court claiming that he was currently unable to maintain himself as he was unemployed.The lawyer alleged that the woman, blinded by one-sided love, and her family members intimidated his client and forced him to marry her in an Arya Samaj temple in 2022, even though he was not ready for marriage.

A family court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has ordered a woman, who owns a beauty parlour, to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to her allegedly unemployed husband in a matrimonial case.

"In one of our interim applications, the family court on February 20 (Tuesday) passed an order ordering my client's wife to pay him Rs 5,000 monthly maintenance besides bearing the cost of litigation," advocate Manish Jharola, who represented the husband, told reporters on Thursday.

The woman runs a beauty parlour but her husband could not complete his studies after completing Class 12 as she tortured him mentally and physically, he said. Jharola said his client filed an application in the family court claiming that he was currently unable to maintain himself as he was unemployed.

The lawyer alleged that the woman, "blinded by one-sided love", and her family members "intimidated" his client and forced him to marry her in an Arya Samaj temple in 2022, even though he was not ready for marriage. The young couple soon became estranged, he said.

According to Jharola, his client had complained to the Indore Commissioner of Police about the alleged torture he faced at the hands of his wife and her family members.

"In retaliation, the woman moved the family court seeking restoration of matrimonial relationship with my client. She also filed a case of alleged domestic violence against her husband in a district court," he added.

