Pornstar Rocco Siffredi bares it all in new series 'Supersex'

"Supersex" begins with Siffredi's public housing boyhood in the coastal city of Ortona, where his beloved older half-brother helps him discover his nascent superpower, sex, eventually leading him to become one of the world's most famous porn stars. The seven-episode Italian-language series, created by Francesca Manieri, stars Alessandro Borghi in the role of Siffredi, known as the "Italian Stallion".

Italian pornographic film star Rocco Siffredi says seeing his life story told in new Netflix series "Supersex" made him feel emotional.

"I cried a lot," Siffredi, 59, said as he premiered the show, which is inspired by his childhood and career, at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday. "Supersex" begins with Siffredi's public housing boyhood in the coastal city of Ortona, where his beloved older half-brother helps him discover his nascent superpower, sex, eventually leading him to become one of the world's most famous porn stars.

The seven-episode Italian-language series, created by Francesca Manieri, stars Alessandro Borghi in the role of Siffredi, known as the "Italian Stallion". Jasmine Trinca, a member of this year's Berlinale jury, also appears in the series due to be released next month. "The actors were fantastic, they put their hearts into this story, without judging, without criticism, with heart, passion and a lot of love, to tell the life story of someone who has loved his job very much and who loves women very much," said Siffredi, who was joined by his wife and two sons on the red carpet.

According to Siffredi he has made over a thousand porn films since the mid-1980s.

