Zendaya says Tom Holland possesses more "rizz" than she does
English actor Tom Holland once stated that he believes he has no "rizz," or "charisma," at all. But his girlfriend, American actress and singer Zendaya, disagreed.
American actress and singer Zendaya, disagrees with English actor and boyfriend Tom Holland's belief that he lacks "rizz" or "charisma." CNN reported that in a Buzzfeed interview published on Thursday, Zendaya made a rare statement about her lover, saying, "I think someone who has beautiful charisma... is Mr. Tom Holland."
Going a step further, the "Dune" actress stated that Holland has more "rizz" than she has since, believe it or not, she is actually "shy and kind of quiet." As a result, she explained, "It takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell, but he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people." "You see him on talk shows and stuff like that, he's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit," she said.
The 'Euphoria' actress would undoubtedly know this to be true, given the two have been romantically together since 2017. While they've kept their romance primarily private, they do occasionally offer glimpses of it in interviews and on social media, as per CNN. Holland, when asked in a June interview with Buzzfeed what the key to his own "rizz" is, said he felt "limited" in that regard.
"I need you to fall in love with me really for it to work," Holland said, clarifying that any charisma he may possess may only be seen in his on-screen romances. In a nod to his relationship, he added, "I'm locked up so I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz."
Whether Holland feels compelled to be charming in his relationship with Zendaya is probably irrelevant. She says he doesn't need to try. "He's got that natural gift," she said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
