PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 19:41 IST
PM Modi to address TV9 global summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Media group TV9 Network will host a three-day global summit here, 'What India Thinks', beginning Sunday which would be attended by a host of leaders from the world of business, sports, entertainment and politics including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi will deliver his keynote address on Monday evening at the summit, being held with the theme of 'India: Poised for the next big leap'.

Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the News9 Global Summit are former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott; Union ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur; American sociologist Salvatore Babones, Indian film actresses Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon, Grammy-award winner Ricky Kej and author Vivek Sampath, among others.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Grammy Award winners V Selvaganesh and Rakesh Chaurasia, and Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Christopher Ripley will speak on the inaugural day, when Nakshatra Samman Awards will also be bestowed upon the brightest stars of the country's sports and entertainment landscape.

General Atomics Global Corporation CEO Vivek Lall, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava and author-politician Salman Khurshid are among those speaking on the second day.

TV 9 Network Managing Director and CEO Barun Das said, ''TV9 What India Thinks Today Global Summit 2024 is a manifestation of our belief in the power of ideas to drive positive change, and we are confident that this year's event will serve as a catalyst for fuelling the narrative that the new India wishes to create in the decade to come.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

