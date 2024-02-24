Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team captain, calls him a 'real hero, an inspiration'

Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone is a 'real hero and an inspiration', legendary Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday after he met the differently-abled sportsman during his trip to the valley. Tendulkar posted a video of his interaction with Lone on his social media accounts and wrote, "to Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you".

Tendulkar invited Lone to his hotel where he greeted him with a hug and also gifted him his autographed bat. Tendulkar told Lone that after he watched his video, which had gone viral last month, he wanted to meet the para cricketer. "I never lost hope in my life. I always thought and kept in mind that I have to fulfil my dream," Lone told Tendulkar. Lone narrated his journey to Tendulkar, calling the former international cricketer his inspiration. "Where I am today is all because of you sir. You have been my biggest inspiration," he said. Tendulkar told Lone, "What you have achieved cannot be achieved by anyone else".

"When an eight-year old child suffers from such a trauma, overcoming that and then later in life becoming an inspiration for others, is a huge achievement," Tendulkar said, adding "perhaps, you do not know what you have done". Tendulkar gifted him an autographed bat, saying "you may perhaps like it".

The bat had a message which said "Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring". He then asked Lone to show his batting stance which the differently-abled obliged.

Later, Tendulkar met Lone's family and told them he was very happy to have met the J&K para cricket team captain. He also posed for a photograph with Lone's family and friends.

Last month, after his video went viral, Tendulkar said on X that he wanted to meet Lone. "And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," he posted on X.

