"I have lost my friend": Anup Jalota recalls his close bond with late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas and said, "I have lost my friend." While talking to ANI, Jalota said, "People have lost Pankaj Udhas, lost a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend. The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas. He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten."

He added, "I had met him 4 to 5 months ago. He was very weak. He had lost weight. I was looking forward to meeting him. I could not meet him for 2 to 3 months. This is very sad news. We also started the Khazana Ghazal festival to give a platform to young artists. We wanted to introduce the emerging ghazal singers. We wanted ghazal to be alive in the hearts of people and Pankaj Udhas also wanted the same." A Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more. Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

His voice is deeply rooted and etched in the minds and souls of people and no one can take his place in ghazal singing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)