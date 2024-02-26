Left Menu

"I have lost my friend": Anup Jalota recalls his close bond with late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and said, "I have lost my friend."

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:14 IST
"I have lost my friend": Anup Jalota recalls his close bond with late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas
Anup Jalota (Image source/ANI), Late singer Pankaj Udhas (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas and said, "I have lost my friend." While talking to ANI, Jalota said, "People have lost Pankaj Udhas, lost a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend. The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas. He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten."

He added, "I had met him 4 to 5 months ago. He was very weak. He had lost weight. I was looking forward to meeting him. I could not meet him for 2 to 3 months. This is very sad news. We also started the Khazana Ghazal festival to give a platform to young artists. We wanted to introduce the emerging ghazal singers. We wanted ghazal to be alive in the hearts of people and Pankaj Udhas also wanted the same." A Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more. Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

His voice is deeply rooted and etched in the minds and souls of people and no one can take his place in ghazal singing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024