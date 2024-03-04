Norway's King Harald will need permanent pacemaker, royal court says
Norway's King Harald will need a permanent pacemaker, the royal court said on Monday, after the monarch was flown to Oslo from Malaysia in a medical evacuation plane on Sunday. The 87-year-old received a temporary pacemaker on Saturday , after being hospitalised for an infection while on a private trip in the resort island of Langkawi.
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:41 IST
Norway's King Harald will need a permanent pacemaker, the royal court said on Monday, after the monarch was flown to Oslo from Malaysia in a medical evacuation plane on Sunday.
The 87-year-old received a temporary pacemaker on Saturday
, after being hospitalised
for an infection while on a private trip in the resort island of Langkawi. "The infection has recently come more under control. The King has a low heart rate and will need a permanent pacemaker," the court said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- King Harald
- Norway
- Langkawi
- Oslo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir still in hospital, recovering from infection
Europe's oldest monarch remains hospitalised on a Malaysian island after falling ill on vacation
Malaysia says MH370 search must go on, 10 years after plane vanished
Norway king to remain in Malaysia hospital for a few more days
Seven Indians in the fray at USKG Malaysian Championships