Norway's King Harald will need permanent pacemaker, royal court says

Norway's King Harald will need a permanent pacemaker, the royal court said on Monday, after the monarch was flown to Oslo from Malaysia in a medical evacuation plane on Sunday.

The 87-year-old received a temporary pacemaker on Saturday

, after being hospitalised

for an infection while on a private trip in the resort island of Langkawi. "The infection has recently come more under control. The King has a low heart rate and will need a permanent pacemaker," the court said in a statement.

