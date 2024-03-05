"Creating awareness...a film on reality of country": Sudipto Sen talks about 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:06 IST
Sudipto Sen (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Director Sudipto Sen has shared what inspired him to bring the drama film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', starring Adah Sharma after 'Kerala Story'. Makers on Tuesday unveiled the intriguing trailer.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India Naxal-free. There are scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans, children being burnt and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people. Speaking about the movie, Sudipto Sen told ANI that cinema has sporadically played a role in transforming society but it has never become a movement.

"Historically the cinema should have played its role but I feel that it has taken a step back from the actual role that it should have played, common people were taught a wrong definition of entertainment. Cinema has played the role of transforming society. In our country, it has happened sporadically but it never became a movement. When we go to watch cinema, we watch dance, hear songs and come back. But we never explored it values of creating awareness. This was the experimentation of Vipul (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) and me to make a film on the reality of the country. 'Kerala Story' and 'Bastar' are results of that." The movie is helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan. 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is set to hit the theatres on March 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

