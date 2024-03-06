Left Menu

Blumhouse's latest horror film 'Imaginary' to release in theatres nationwide on March 15

PVRINOX Pictures is releasing the film in theatres here.Imaginary follows the story of a woman named Jessica who returns to her childhood home with her family and stepdaughter Alice. Blumhouse and its films have carved a niche for itself in India, with an avid fan base eagerly anticipating new releases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:06 IST
Blumhouse's latest horror film ''Imaginary'' is set to release in Indian theatres on March 15. Starring DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcón and Betty Buckley in the lead, the film is directed by Jeff Wadlow and is produced by Jason Blum and Jeff Wadlow. PVRINOX Pictures is releasing the film in theatres here.

''Imaginary'' follows the story of a woman named Jessica who returns to her childhood home with her family and stepdaughter Alice. Alice finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey who seems ordinary until Jessica realises there is much more going on. ''Blumhouse and its films have carved a niche for itself in India, with an avid fan base eagerly anticipating new releases. With 'Imaginary,' we are thrilled to further ignite the excitement among fans,'' Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said.

