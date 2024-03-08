Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to speak at London School of Economics

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been invited for a panel discussion at the London School of Economics.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:42 IST
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to speak at London School of Economics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been invited for a panel discussion at the London School of Economics. The couple will visit the esteemed university on Saturday.

London will always remain special to Parineeti and Raghav as their love blossomed there. The couple first met at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, where they were felicitated with awards. At one of the media summits, Parineeti shared details about her first meeting with Raghav.

"We both met in London. We were both being awarded for excellence in our own fields - him for politics and me for entertainment. We met at that event and all of us, the organisers, me and him, we met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I am going to sound very filmy but you have to believe it, I am really speaking the truth. I sat with him, maybe for half an hour or 40 minutes or whatever time that breakfast was and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics," she recalled. Parineeti and Raghav had a dreamy fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur which was attended by family and close friends. Their wedding took place on September 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024