Left Menu

It's a wrap for Kannada feature film 'Powder'

The shooting for Kannada feature film 'Powder' has been completed.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 10:00 IST
It's a wrap for Kannada feature film 'Powder'
Poster of Kannada film Powder (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting for the Kannada feature film 'Powder' has been completed. On Thursday, TVF (The Viral Fever) company took to its official Instagram handle and announced the release date.

The film will be out on July 12, 2024. Sharing the posters of the film, TVF on Instagram wrote, "Taste the #Powder - Get High from 12.7.24."

The film stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Ravishankar Gowda. Powder is written by Deepak Venkateshan while Shanthi Sagar is the cinematographer. Sean Roldan has been roped in as the music director. The film is made by TVF and KRG Studios. It was earlier supposed to be out on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, TVF recently announced the line-up of 16 shows that they will be bringing in 2024 across the platforms. The president of TVF, Vijay Koshy said, "We are glad to cater to a massive audience base across the nation with our shows. While we have secured our name at the global level, in 2024 we aspire to deliver more compelling stories. With an amazing lineup, we will be coming up with 16 shows that are sure to entertain the audience. Excitingly, we are also coming back with the next seasons of most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024