It's a wrap for Kannada feature film 'Powder'

The shooting for the Kannada feature film 'Powder' has been completed. On Thursday, TVF (The Viral Fever) company took to its official Instagram handle and announced the release date.

The film will be out on July 12, 2024. Sharing the posters of the film, TVF on Instagram wrote, "Taste the #Powder - Get High from 12.7.24."

The film stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Ravishankar Gowda. Powder is written by Deepak Venkateshan while Shanthi Sagar is the cinematographer. Sean Roldan has been roped in as the music director. The film is made by TVF and KRG Studios. It was earlier supposed to be out on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, TVF recently announced the line-up of 16 shows that they will be bringing in 2024 across the platforms. The president of TVF, Vijay Koshy said, "We are glad to cater to a massive audience base across the nation with our shows. While we have secured our name at the global level, in 2024 we aspire to deliver more compelling stories. With an amazing lineup, we will be coming up with 16 shows that are sure to entertain the audience. Excitingly, we are also coming back with the next seasons of most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)