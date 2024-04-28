Left Menu

Blaze engulfs Ranchi fruit market

A fire erupted in a fruit market in Ranchi, destroying several shops. Two fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the flames. There were no reported casualties or injuries. The fire consumed four shops and is still burning. Short-circuit is believed to have sparked the blaze.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:11 IST
A fire broke out at a fruit market in Ranchi on Sunday evening, gutting several shops, police said.

Two fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames in Argora area, a police officer said, adding, there were no reports of any injury or fatality.

''Four fruit shops have been gutted in the fire, which is yet to be brought under control," Argora Police Station In-charge Anand Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

