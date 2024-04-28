Blaze engulfs Ranchi fruit market
A fire erupted in a fruit market in Ranchi, destroying several shops. Two fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the flames. There were no reported casualties or injuries. The fire consumed four shops and is still burning. Short-circuit is believed to have sparked the blaze.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a fruit market in Ranchi on Sunday evening, gutting several shops, police said.
Two fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames in Argora area, a police officer said, adding, there were no reports of any injury or fatality.
''Four fruit shops have been gutted in the fire, which is yet to be brought under control," Argora Police Station In-charge Anand Kumar Mishra told PTI.
Short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sydney police officer who shot dead mall attacker praised for courage
Sydney knife attacker had mental health issues, ideology not motive, police say
Firing by two unidentified persons outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai: Police.
Sydney police officer who shot dead mall attacker praised for courage
Sydney knife attacker had mental health issues, ideology not motive, police say