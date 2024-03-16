Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon arrive in style at 'Crew' trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon attended the 'Crew' trailer launch in Mumbai. The three divas upped the fashion game with their attire during the event. Kareena looked stunning in a black bodycon dress as she spoke with the media.

Kriti's gorgeous-looking black outfit was surely mesmerising. She wore a black cropped blazer with a bralette top that goes well with a ruched skirt. Tabu on the other hand wore dhoti pants with a matching top at the trailer launch.

Tabu was asked at the event, 'Be it 'Bhola' or 'Drishyam', how do you choose a film? How much research do you do? Tabu responded in a hilarious way by saying, "Mujhe film mein datne ke liye liya jaata hai..ya to mai daant rahi hoti hu ya mujhse gaaali dilvaate hain"(I am used to scolding in films. Either I am scolding or they make me to abuse.) Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon promote their film by wearing stunning jackets Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon promote their film by sporting denim jackets with statements such as Risk It, Fake It, and Steal It, which mimic the identical phrases used by the creators in the posters of each separate actress from the film.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. On Saturday, the trailer of the film was unveiled.The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, and dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearances will grab your attention. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'. (ANI)

