BFFs Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor sweat it out in gym

Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a cool video of burning calories, showing the depth of their bond beyond the glitz of showbiz.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:23 IST
Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have posted a cool video of them burning calories in the gym. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara, on Monday, shared the video featuring her intense workout session with close friend Janhvi. Both were seen radiating a cool vibe in their athletic attire as they were guided by instructor Namrata Purohit.

A fan later reposted the 'Murder Mubarak' star's workout video expressing admiration for the duo's dedication to fitness. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's latest movie, 'Murder Mubarak,' directed by Homi Adajania, hit Netflix on March 15. Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra are also a part of the film.

Sara will be next seen in the patriotic film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' set in pre-independence India. Essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, her character plays a crucial role in India's fight for independence from the British. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, premiering on Prime Video on March 21. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

