Hrithik Roshan 'can't wait' to watch cousin Pashmina's debut film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her debut with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:11 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan ( Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her debut with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. Pashmina on Monday, posted a picture on her Instagram, standing beneath the glowing sign of her debut movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. In the picture, she can be seen dancing happily under the lights, with a caption that reads, "Skipping my way into cinemas. Meet you on the 28th of this June #ishqvishkrebound."

Hrithik reposted the image on his Instagram stories, expressing his excitement with the words, "Woah!!! Can't wait" along with three clap emojis and a red heart emoji. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release on June 28.

The actress will share screen space with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal. Rohit is known for his performance in Alia Bhatt's film 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Mismatched.'

Talking about Jibraan Khan, he was a child artist in Karan Johar's drama film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. (ANI)

