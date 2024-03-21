New show 'Family Aaj Kal' announced

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:45 IST
Poster of new show Family Aaj Kal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A new Indian family drama titled 'Family Aaj Kal' has been announced. The show will be out on Sony LIV on April 3.

As per a statement, 'Family Aaj Kal' is against the bustling backdrop of Delhi. The show promises to take audience "on an emotional rollercoaster through the highs and lows of family life." Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar feature in the show, which is produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios.

Talking about the show, Apoorva Arora said, "Being part of Family Aaj Kal lets me highlight an important but often overlooked aspect of modern family life. Playing a character like Meher is a wonderful chance for me to connect with audiences in a way that reflects their daily lives. I'm excited for viewers to meet Meher and her imperfect family." 'Family Aaj Kal' is written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Parikshit Joshi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

