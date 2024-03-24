UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by messages of support
United Kingdom
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been "enormously touched" by the messages of support received since she announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday.
"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."
