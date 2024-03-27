Left Menu

Julia Roberts teaming up with Luca Guadagnino for new movie 'After the Hunt'

She also featured alongside George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.Guadagninos latest film is Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh OConnor and Mike Faist.

27-03-2024
Julia Roberts teaming up with Luca Guadagnino for new movie 'After the Hunt'
Julia Roberts Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hollywood star Julia Roberts will headline filmmaker Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming feature film ''After the Hunt''.

Guadagnino, known for movies ''A Bigger Splash'', ''Call Me By Your Name'' and ''Suspiria'', will direct the movie from a script by Nora Garrett, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film centres on a college professor who faces a crossroads in confronting her own dark past when a standout student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues.

The project, which hails from Imagine Entertainment, has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studio. Guadagnino will also produce alongside Imagine’s Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer.

Roberts was most recently seen in Netflix's ''Leave the World Behind'', co-starring Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. She also featured alongside George Clooney in ''Ticket to Paradise''.

Guadagnino‘s latest film is ''Challengers'', starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The movie will be released in US theatres on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

