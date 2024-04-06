Disha Parmar melts hearts with cute click of Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya, calls it her 'favorite'

Left Menu

Disha Parmar, known for her role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' shared an adorable picture of her husband Rahul Vaidya with her daughter Navya.

06-04-2024
Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Disha Parmar, known for her role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' shared an adorable picture with her husband Rahul Vaidya with her daughter Navya. Disha recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute picture of Rahul and their daughter Navya.

With a laughing emoji, she wrote, "This is my favorite picture." In the photo, Rahul was playfully lifting their daughter, but Navya seemed unimpressed, which made Disha burst into laughter. The little one even made a funny face. Rahul Vaidya couldn't resist expressing his love by resharing the story.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal. The two were blessed with Navya on September 20, 2023.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

