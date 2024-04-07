Countdown begins: Swifties await Taylor Swift's 11th studio album

Taylor Swift is counting down the days until the release of her new album, using her favourite number to tease fans. On Saturday, the pop sensation used her lucky number, 13, to remind Swifties that there are only 13 days left until the arrival of her highly anticipated album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of a typewriter writing the words, "13 days until THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT," with a pre-order link to the album. The announcement comes after Swift surprised fans at the 2024 Grammys in February by revealing the upcoming album.

According to Billboard, Swift mentioned that the project has been two years in the making, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. Reportedly, the 'Cruel Summer' singer is currently on a two-month break from her global Eras Tour trek and is focusing on preparations for 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

She has earlier shared the album's main cover and details on the four deluxe editions, confirming collaborations with Post Malone and Florence & The Machine. Additionally, SiriusXM has announced the launch of 'Channel 13 (Taylor's Version)' this month.

As per a report by Billboard, listeners will have access to Swift's discography 24/7, including original and Taylor's Version editions of her hits, From the Vault songs, live recordings, and more. The channel goes live on April 7 and will be available through March 6. Interestingly, on the 13th day of its run, April 19, Swift will release 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Fans can tune in by downloading the SiriusXM app and selecting Channel 13, immersing themselves in the Swift universe ahead of the album's eagerly awaited drop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)