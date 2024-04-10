People turn to astrology during appraisal season, queries surged by 50-60 per cent: Data

Career-related queries surged by 50-60 per cent as individuals turned to astrology in anticipation of salary hikes and promotional growth in the ongoing appraisal season, new data has revealed.

The data, shared by Astroyogi, a digital astrology platform, has revealed a surge in career-related consultations in March and April, with those in the IT and corporate sectors taking centre stage.

''Statistics reveal a remarkable surge in career-related consultations in March and April, recording a 50-60 per cent increase compared to other times of the year. Among the industries seeking the most guidance during appraisal season, the IT and corporate sectors take centre stage, reflecting the aspirations and ambitions of the country's workforce,'' read the findings.

Reflecting on the gender distribution of queries, the data showed a ratio of 70:30, with 70 per cent of inquiries originating from men and 30 per cent from women.

Dominating the inquiries was the GenZ cohort, representing 90-95 per cent of the total consultations.

''Live sessions stand as their preferred mode of consultation, with Tarot readings and Vedic astrology accounting for 60 per cent and 40 per cent of queries respectively,'' it added.

Geographically, major metropolitan hubs such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as hotspots for career-related consultations during the appraisal season.

Leading the pack was Bengaluru at 60 per cent, closely followed by Delhi at 50 per cent, and Mumbai and Hyderabad at 40 per cent each.

While job changes, salary increments and promotions topped the list of the questions, emerging patterns also revealed a growing inclination towards industry transitions (95 per cent) and following one's passion (5 per cent), indicating a shift towards fulfilling and purpose-driven career trajectories.

''Moreover, this period witnesses a spike in result-oriented questions, particularly from Gen Z individuals navigating board exams and career choices,'' it concluded.

