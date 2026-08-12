Nicholas Hoult Joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series in Dazzling Role

Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season of HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series. The show aims to delve deeper into J.K. Rowling’s novels, with Dominic McLaughlin leading as Harry. Shooting begins this fall, with the first season debuting this Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:49 IST
Nicholas Hoult Joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series in Dazzling Role
Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Nicholas Hoult, renowned for his role in the 'X-Men' series, has been cast in HBO's eagerly anticipated 'Harry Potter' series. He will portray the flamboyant character Gilderoy Lockhart in the upcoming second season, a role previously brought to life by Kenneth Branagh in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'.

The character Lockhart is infamous for his vanity and obsession with fame, known for his expertise in Memory Charms. At Hogwarts, he takes on the teaching position as the Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts, adding to his long list of authored books detailing encounters with dark creatures.

In this comprehensive adaptation planned as a seven-season phenomenon, viewers will see Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, while Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton star as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively. Other notable cast includes Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. The series, aiming for a deeper exploration compared to the films, will commence its second season filming this fall, poised for a Christmas premiere of the debut season, with exclusive streaming on HBO Max.

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