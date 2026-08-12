FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

London's FTSE 100 index fell for the third consecutive day amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, closing slightly lower. Conversely, Balfour Beatty reached a record high following the upward revision of its annual forecast, underscoring investor optimism about its financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:39 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines
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The FTSE 100 faced another setback on Wednesday, marking its third straight day of decline as rising tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor confidence. The index slipped 0.1% to settle at 10,833.15 points.

Amidst the cautious market environment, however, Balfour Beatty emerged as a standout performer. The construction giant's shares soared to an all-time high following an upward revision of its annual profit forecast, signaling robust financial health and promising future prospects. This contrasting performance highlights the mixed sentiment currently prevailing in the market.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 managed a slight gain, inching up by 0.1% to close at 24,814.88 points as investors proceed with vigilant optimism amid global uncertainties.

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