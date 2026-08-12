Bank of America and Jio Announce Landmark $1.9 Billion Partnership

In a monumental move impacting the financial services sector, Bank of America Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a substantial 49.9 percent stake in Jio Credit Limited, the lending unit of Jio Financial Services Limited. The transaction, valued at Rs 18,268 crore (approx. USD 1.9 billion), underscores significant international interest in India's burgeoning financial market.

The strategic partnership is poised to blend Jio Financial's expansive digital network and intimate understanding of the Indian ecosystem with Bank of America's unparalleled expertise in global financial services. The combined strength will provide Jio Credit with the capital necessary for sustainable growth while leveraging Bank of America's know-how in governance, risk management, and technology deployment.

Sounding an optimistic note on the alliance, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman of Jio Financial Services, hailed the partnership as a pivotal milestone. He emphasized that the collaboration would significantly enhance access to responsible credit across India. Bank of America Chairman Brian Moynihan echoed this sentiment, highlighting India as a critical growth market for the bank, with this investment signaling deep-rooted confidence in India's economic trajectory.