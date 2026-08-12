Elliot Anderson Poised to Shine at Manchester City

New Manchester City signing Elliot Anderson is eager to prove his worth after a £116 million transfer from Nottingham Forest. With hopes of making an impact in the Community Shield against Arsenal, Anderson is ready to display his skills and work under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:49 IST
Elliot Anderson Poised to Shine at Manchester City
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  • United Kingdom

Elliot Anderson, Manchester City's latest notable signing, aims to live up to his substantial £116 million transfer fee as he prepares to face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. The package could rise to that significant amount, making it a record for a British player.

Anderson, who hails from Nottingham Forest, expressed immense excitement during his debut training session with the team, under the leadership of Enzo Maresca. 'I'm over the moon,' Anderson told reporters, remarking on the warm welcome from his teammates.

The young midfielder, known for his box-to-box prowess, is aware of the expectations tied to his price tag. However, he is committed to showcasing his abilities. Anderson cited Maresca's detailed approach as a key factor in his development strategy, aiming to contribute effectively to Manchester City's campaign.

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