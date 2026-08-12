Elliot Anderson Poised to Shine at Manchester City

Elliot Anderson, Manchester City's latest notable signing, aims to live up to his substantial £116 million transfer fee as he prepares to face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. The package could rise to that significant amount, making it a record for a British player.

Anderson, who hails from Nottingham Forest, expressed immense excitement during his debut training session with the team, under the leadership of Enzo Maresca. 'I'm over the moon,' Anderson told reporters, remarking on the warm welcome from his teammates.

The young midfielder, known for his box-to-box prowess, is aware of the expectations tied to his price tag. However, he is committed to showcasing his abilities. Anderson cited Maresca's detailed approach as a key factor in his development strategy, aiming to contribute effectively to Manchester City's campaign.