Tamannaah Bhatia gets nostalgic as her film 'Paiyaa' re-releases after 14 years

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia got nostalgic as her film 'Paiyaa' is re-releasing in theatres after 14 years.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:54 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia got nostalgic as her film 'Paiyaa' is re-releasing in theatres after 14 years. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared the film's poster and penned a heartfelt note.

"It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I'm filled with excitement and can't wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more. Absolutely thankful to #N. Linguswamy sir, @karthi_offl , @itsyuvan and the entire cast & crew for the amazing memories#Paiyaa re-releasing in theatres on 11th April, 2024," she wrote. Released in 2010, 'Paiyaa' also starred Karthi and Milind Soman. It was directed by N. Lingusamy.

In the coming months, Tamannaah is gearing up Sundar C's 'Aranmanai 4'. The actress also has the Telugu film 'Odela 2' in her kitty. 'Odela 2' is centred around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour, Odela Mallanna Swamy, always protects his village from evil forces, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in 'Vedaa'. 'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice. (ANI)

