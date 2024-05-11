Left Menu

Rajasthan's Sachin Gupta makes it to Fortune's '40 Under 40' list

Jaipur Rugs director Yogesh Chaudhary has been recognized as an emerging leader by Fortune's "40 Under 40" list, joining young entrepreneurs like Isha Ambani and Harshad Reddy. Chaudhary joined his family business at 19 and has since expanded Jaipur Rugs' retail presence to over 90 countries. The company collaborates with designers like Shantanu Garg and Gauri Khan, and its rugs are made by 40,000 artisans in 600 villages, 80% of whom are female.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:54 IST
Rajasthan's Sachin Gupta makes it to Fortune's '40 Under 40' list
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur-based entrepreneur Yogesh Chaudhary, the director of Jaipur Rugs, has been included in the list of emerging leaders from India by Fortune, a statement said.

Chaudhary has been included in the '40 Under 40' list, an annual list of influential young individuals under the age of 40 who changed the course of business and economy in India.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail, Harshad Reddy, Director, Apollo Hospitals, and Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, are the other young entrepreneurs who have featured on the list.

Chaudhary joined the family business at 19 to assist his father, Nand Kishore Chaudhary.

He said that in 2016, Jaipur Rugs forayed into retail and now sells in more than 90 countries.

''The company collaborates with designers such as Shantanu Garg and Gauri Khan. The artisanal rugs are a result of 40,000 artisans in 600 villages, out of which 80 per cent are females,'' he said in a release here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024