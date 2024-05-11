Rajasthan's Sachin Gupta makes it to Fortune's '40 Under 40' list

Jaipur-based entrepreneur Yogesh Chaudhary, the director of Jaipur Rugs, has been included in the list of emerging leaders from India by Fortune, a statement said.

Chaudhary has been included in the '40 Under 40' list, an annual list of influential young individuals under the age of 40 who changed the course of business and economy in India.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail, Harshad Reddy, Director, Apollo Hospitals, and Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, are the other young entrepreneurs who have featured on the list.

Chaudhary joined the family business at 19 to assist his father, Nand Kishore Chaudhary.

He said that in 2016, Jaipur Rugs forayed into retail and now sells in more than 90 countries.

''The company collaborates with designers such as Shantanu Garg and Gauri Khan. The artisanal rugs are a result of 40,000 artisans in 600 villages, out of which 80 per cent are females,'' he said in a release here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)