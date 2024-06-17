Left Menu

Bitter Bite: Passenger Discovers Blade in Air India Meal

A passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco found a blade-like metal piece in his meal. The airline confirmed the 'foreign object' originated from a vegetable processing machine at their catering partner TajSATS. The incident has raised serious concerns about in-flight food safety.

Updated: 17-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:19 IST
Bitter Bite: Passenger Discovers Blade in Air India Meal
AI Generated Representative Image
A passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco discovered a blade-like metal piece in his meal last week, prompting an apology from the airline's catering partner.

Confirming the presence of the 'foreign object' in the food, the airline stated on Monday that it originated from a vegetable processing machine at the facilities of TajSATS, their catering partner.

'Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done,' remarked Mathures Paul, the passenger who is a journalist by profession.

He further criticized Air India's catering service, expressing concerns over the potential harm if such an incident were to occur with food served to a child. This marks the second food-related incident on the airline's long-haul flights in recent times.

Both Air India and TajSATS are entities within the Tata Group, a steel-to-software conglomerate.

In a statement, Rajesh Dogra, Air India Chief Customer Experience Officer, acknowledged the foreign object found in the meal, emphasizing that measures are being taken with the catering partner to prevent recurrence. This includes more frequent checks of the vegetable processing equipment.

'Air India has engaged with the affected customer and deeply apologises for this experience,' Dogra added.

A TajSATS spokesperson assured that measures have been enhanced for the comprehensive inspection and preventive maintenance of all production equipment.

Earlier, another Air India passenger on a New Delhi-Newark flight had complained about being served 'uncooked' food and dirty seats, describing the journey as 'no less than a nightmare'.

