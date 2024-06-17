Congress Accused of Treating Kerala as Political ATM

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat, alleging that the grand old party considers the state as merely a political ATM.

During a leadership meeting in New Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Rahul Gandhi will hold on to the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest in Wayanad.

Surendran, who contested against Rahul in Wayanad during the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, criticized the Congress party. He argued that the ''perpetually missing MP'' has betrayed the trust of Wayanad's residents. Moreover, he contended, ''the BJP's prediction came true: the perpetually missing MP has finally decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, betraying the trust of its people. @RahulGandhi and the @INCIndia only turn to Kerala when in dire straits for political gain, falsely claiming Wayanad as his second home. The honest and lovable people of Kerala deserve better than to be exploited and abandoned. For Congress, Kerala is nothing but a political ATM #RahulBetrayedKerala,'' Surendran posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi had emerged victorious from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, and was required to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which were announced on June 4.

