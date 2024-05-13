Reuters Odd News Summary
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.
