Created by Erik Kripke, The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.The shows fourth season will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.In Season Four, the world is on the brink.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:33 IST
The Boys Renewed for Fifth Season at Prime Video
Streaming service Prime Video on Friday renewed the critically-acclaimed series "The Boys" for a fifth season.

The season five order for the satirical superhero comes weeks ahead of the fourth season's debut on Prime Video, a press release said. Created by Erik Kripke, "The Boys" is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The show's fourth season will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.

''In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late,'' the official logline read.

''The Boys'' features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four also will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast.

"'The Boys' is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

"We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans,'' he added.

''The Boys'' is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

