Odd News Roundup: Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. Instead, he was playing electronic dance music and shouting "This too shall pass! If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. Instead, he was playing electronic dance music and shouting "This too shall pass! If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.

