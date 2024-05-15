Odd News Roundup: Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. Instead, he was playing electronic dance music and shouting "This too shall pass! If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.
Updated: 15-05-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:30 IST
Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight
The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. Instead, he was playing electronic dance music and shouting "This too shall pass! If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
