Anita Goyal, Widow of Jet Airways Founder, Passes Away
Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away at 70 due to cancer at a Mumbai hospital. Naresh Goyal was reportedly present at the time of her passing.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:32 IST
Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died on Thursday at a private hospital in South Mumbai, sources said. She was 70.
She had been undergoing treatment for cancer, the sources said.
The wife of the Jet Airways founder, who is widely credited to have played a significant role in shaping up of the now grounded carrier, was undergoing treatment in a city hospital.
Naresh Goyal, who has been granted a two-month interim bail in connection with a case of loan fraud, was said to be with his wife when she breathed her last.
