"Don't trouble your Bharat Mata...": Salman Khan urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a strong pitch for people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he does not miss exercise any day of the year and will not miss the opportunity to vote on May 20. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20 and will cover seats in Mumbai.

Urging people to vote, Salman Khan said "don't trouble your Bharat Mata" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said on X.

The actor's call to action resonated with fans and followers, eliciting a range of responses. Many echoed his sentiment, stressing the importance of voting for the nation's welfare and democratic values.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has several upcoming projects, including AR Murugadoss's 'Sikandar' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)