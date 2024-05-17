Left Menu

"Don't trouble your Bharat Mata...": Salman Khan urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a strong pitch for people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he does not miss exercise any day of the year and will not miss the opportunity to vote on May 20

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:49 IST
"Don't trouble your Bharat Mata...": Salman Khan urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls
Salman Khan (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a strong pitch for people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he does not miss exercise any day of the year and will not miss the opportunity to vote on May 20. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20 and will cover seats in Mumbai.

Urging people to vote, Salman Khan said "don't trouble your Bharat Mata" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said on X.

The actor's call to action resonated with fans and followers, eliciting a range of responses. Many echoed his sentiment, stressing the importance of voting for the nation's welfare and democratic values.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has several upcoming projects, including AR Murugadoss's 'Sikandar' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024