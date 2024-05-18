The Atypical Family Review: A Heartfelt Story of Superpowers and Real-Life Challenges

Netflix has debuted its new supernatural rom-com, The Atypical Family, marking the comeback of actor Jang Ki Young after a long hiatus. While tvN’s record-breaking Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, continues to dominate in the OTT space, the new show is following in its footsteps with rising domestic ratings and increased viewership on Netflix.

The Atypical Family, a new JTBC series starring Chun Woo Hee and Claudia Kim with Jang Ki Young in the lead role, saw an increase in its ratings with its fourth episode. The average nationwide rating for the latest episode was 4.1 percent, a new personal high for the show, up from its debut rating of 3.0 percent. The show is gaining popularity both domestically and internationally, evident from its increasing viewership on Netflix.

The Bok family “was” a household of superheroes. Bok Gyu Joo (Jang Ki Yong) could time-travel to the past but lost his powers due to modern ailments like depression. Gyu Joo’s journey from despair and alcoholism, after losing his wife and colleague, to regaining his powers and happiness is a central theme. His character portrays the profound emotional impact of losing such abilities and the subsequent journey to reclaim his life.

Bok Dong Hee (Claudia Kim) had the ability to fly, which she lost due to obesity. Her struggle to come to terms with her condition and the loss of her power reflects a deeply personal battle. Dong Hee’s storyline emphasizes overcoming physical and emotional challenges to regain her strength and ability.

Bok Man Heum (Go Doo Shim) had prophetic dreams but lost this ability due to insomnia. Her character explores the anxiety and helplessness that comes with the loss of such a significant power. The return of her prophetic dreams symbolizes hope and a new beginning for the family.

The arrival of Do Da Hae (Chun Woo Hee) sparks the return of the family's lost abilities and rekindles laughter and conversation within the household. Initially seen as a con artist targeting the Bok family's fortune, Da Hae’s character evolves as she becomes emotionally involved with the family. Her transformation from a manipulative outsider to a genuine family member adds depth to her character and the storyline.

Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong deliver standout performances. Woo Hee’s portrayal of Da Hae as a skillful con artist with a dark past hidden beneath her facade is compelling. Jang Ki Yong captures Gyu Joo’s journey from a happier past to his present gloom, drawing empathy from the audience. Their developing relationship, highlighted by a significant kiss scene in episode 4, hints at a complex romance filled with suspicion and excitement.

The series sets up several intriguing plot threads, such as Da Hae’s true motives and Gyu Joo’s journey to reclaim his powers and happiness. The evolving dynamics within the Bok family, coupled with Da Hae's integration into the family, keep viewers engaged and eager for more.

The Atypical Family offers a fresh perspective on the superhero genre, focusing on personal growth and family dynamics rather than just superpowers. The relatable themes, strong character development, and compelling narrative make it a standout show. With its unique take on superheroes and the excellent performances of its cast, the series promises to be a hit.

