Song Hye Kyo Discusses Aging and New Film Project

On May 17th, Harper’s Bazaar Korea revealed its June issue featuring Song Hye Kyo on the cover, created in collaboration with Chaumet. The magazine also included an interview where Song Hye Kyo shared her thoughts on aging and her latest film project.

In the interview, Song Hye Kyo expressed her perspective on aging in the public eye. She said, “I have no burden about aging in front of the camera. It’s a natural part of life. I try to present a look that’s a little more youthful than my age, but I don’t want to forcefully push away the natural passage of time. Clearly, I’m getting older, and you can’t just maintain a perpetually youthful appearance. Actually, as you age, lighter makeup and simpler clothes look more stylish.”

Song Hye Kyo also discussed her current film project, 'The Black Nuns' (literal title). Reflecting on her experience filming 'The Glory,' she shared, “When I was filming ‘The Glory,’ I didn’t have any personal time. I lived entirely as Moon Dong Eun, from the moment I woke up until I went to bed, for nearly seven months of daily shooting. The emptiness was significant when the project ended, and I was no longer Dong Eun. It was a very emotionally draining drama with a character who had gone through deep personal pain. It took a while, but now I’ve fully let go of Dong Eun, allowing me to start a new project.”

She continued, “‘The Black Nuns’ is about two nuns struggling to save a child possessed by an evil spirit. It’s a female-driven film. Post-production is crucial for occult genres. Acting while imagining where the computer graphics will be added makes me excited to see the final product. It’s challenging but equally fun. This is my first time doing this type of acting, and the expressions are different from those of Dong Eun, which I find fascinating.”

