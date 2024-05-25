Left Menu

Dennis Quaid in 'This Blue is Mine': A Sci-Fi Family Drama

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid will star alongside Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki in the science fiction drama 'This Blue is Mine,' directed by Iuli Gerbase. Set at a tropical resort, the story unfolds around Arthur, his daughters, and his mysterious new girlfriend, who reveals she's an alien.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:21 IST
Dennis Quaid in 'This Blue is Mine': A Sci-Fi Family Drama
Dennis Quaid
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid will feature in an upcoming science fiction drama movie with actors Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki.

Titled "This Blue is Mine", the film will be directed by Iuli Gerbase, who is making his English-language debut with the project, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Set amidst a family holiday at a tropical resort, the story follows Arthur (Quaid), a guilt-free bon viveur, who surprises everyone by bringing his new beautiful and enigmatic girlfriend, Ivy (Debicki).

''Ivy's arrival and her odd behavior throws the already delicate dynamics off balance with Arthur and his daughters. Connie (Beetz) is still recovering from the trauma of a recent miscarriage and her older half-sister Laura can be a bit suffocating in her efforts to support her.

''One evening, after Connie gets very drunk, Ivy quietly reveals to her that she's actually an alien visiting Earth,'' read the official plotline.

The project will be produced by Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024