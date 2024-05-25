Dennis Quaid in 'This Blue is Mine': A Sci-Fi Family Drama

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid will feature in an upcoming science fiction drama movie with actors Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki.

Titled "This Blue is Mine", the film will be directed by Iuli Gerbase, who is making his English-language debut with the project, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Set amidst a family holiday at a tropical resort, the story follows Arthur (Quaid), a guilt-free bon viveur, who surprises everyone by bringing his new beautiful and enigmatic girlfriend, Ivy (Debicki).

''Ivy's arrival and her odd behavior throws the already delicate dynamics off balance with Arthur and his daughters. Connie (Beetz) is still recovering from the trauma of a recent miscarriage and her older half-sister Laura can be a bit suffocating in her efforts to support her.

''One evening, after Connie gets very drunk, Ivy quietly reveals to her that she's actually an alien visiting Earth,'' read the official plotline.

The project will be produced by Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films.

