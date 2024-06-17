Left Menu

Blake Lively Promises 'It Ends With Us' Will Thrill Fans Across Media

Actor Blake Lively, starring in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book 'It Ends With Us', assures fans that the movie will honor the source material. The film, directed by Justin Baldoni, follows Lively's character Lily Bloom as she navigates a troubled marriage and rekindles with an ex.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:06 IST
Actor Blake Lively, who is poised to take on the role in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends With Us', assures that fans of the original book will not be disappointed by the forthcoming film.

Starring opposite Justin Baldoni, who also directs, Lively emphasizes their commitment to honoring both the book and its fans. The film narrates the journey of Lily Bloom (Lively), entangled in a troubled marriage with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), only to face past traumas and the reappearance of her first love.

Despite potential discrepancies between book and film, Lively reassures that both mediums provide a beautiful and fulfilling experience, appealing to both new viewers and long-time readers. 'It Ends With Us' is set to release on August 9, featuring a stellar cast including Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Isabela Ferrer, and Jenny Slate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

