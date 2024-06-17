Sri Lanka Defeats Netherlands in T20 World Cup Showdown
Sri Lanka triumphed over the Netherlands in a thrilling T20 World Cup match. Key performances came from Kusal Mendis and Asalanka, who scored 46 runs each. Netherlands struggled, with Nuwan Thushara taking three wickets. Sri Lanka now advances with a splendid win, showcasing their all-round prowess.
PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:02 IST
Sri Lanka emerged victorious against the Netherlands in an electrifying T20 World Cup match. The highlight of the game was Kusal Mendis and Asalanka both contributing 46 runs to Sri Lanka's formidable total of 201 for 6 in 20 overs.
The Netherlands struggled against Sri Lanka's bowlers, with Nuwan Thushara taking three crucial wickets, aiding in restricting the Dutch team to just 118 runs.
This win furthers Sri Lanka's progress in the tournament, demonstrating their skill and resilience on the world stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Confident of Victory in Telangana and Southern States
Aaron Jones Powers USA to Victory with 94 Runs and 10 Sixes in T20 World Cup Opener
Aaron Jones' Heroic 94 Powers USA to Victory in T20 World Cup Debut
BJP Secures Victory in Key Northeastern Assembly Seats
Independent Triumph: Wanglam Sawin's Victory in Khonsa East