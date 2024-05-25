Ash Ambawat's Dazzling Cannes Debut: From Investment Banker to Red Carpet Fashion Star

New Delhi (India), May 25: Ash Ambawat, a prominent Indian fashion blogger and social media influencer, has walked the prestigious red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 & created waves with her Glamorous Appearances at Cannes 2024 This marks her debut appearance at one of the most renowned film festivals in the world. Ash Ambawat's journey is a testament to following one's passion. An Engineer and MBA in Finance, Ash initially worked as an Investment Banker with renowned companies. However, she faced a pivotal moment in her career where she had to choose between a stable 9-to-5 job and her passion for fashion. She chose the latter, leading to the creation of VoguEthics in 2017, a fashion and lifestyle blog she affectionately calls her "first baby." Her decision to follow her passion proved to be the right one. Ash began posting her fashion pictures online, which garnered an amazing response and quickly grew her following. Her unique style and engaging content led to collaborations with many established Indian and international brands, solidifying her place in the world of influencers.

Her message to someone who thinks they dream too big! "I've been in the social media and content creation industry for over seven years now and a mantra I abide by is to always give your 100%. Pick your niche, identify your audience, envision where you want to be in the next few years and keep working towards it. Your time will come. Don't ever be afraid to dream big. It is always the small moments stitched together that will ultimately bring bigger, larger-than-you-could've-imagined opportunities to you". Ash's influence and dedication to her craft have now brought her to the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival. She has walked the red carpet and attended the screening of ''Emilia Pérez,'' directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramirez. For this special occasion, Ash selected the custom-made Rachit Khanna gown, hand-embroidered and inspired by the purple aurora borealis. Ash is particularly proud of her follower base, which predominantly consists of ambitious women who aspire to achieve great things in their lives. This resonates deeply with her own life goals and objectives; to break through barriers, embark on a journey of equality, inspire other women, and drive positive change in the world. Reflecting on this honour, Ash Ambawat expressed her excitement and gratitude, ''Walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream come true. It's not just about the glamour; it's a recognition of the hard work and passion that goes into every aspect of my journey. I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams and believe in their potential.'' Ash Ambawat's story is a powerful reminder of the impact of pursuing one's passion and the influence that can come from dedication. Her debut at the Cannes Film Festival is a significant milestone in her career, promising even greater achievements in the future.

