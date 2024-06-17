Tragic Loss: Diver and Kitefoiler J.J. Rice Dies at 18

United States-born kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was poised to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has tragically died in a diving accident at the age of 18.

The young athlete's father, Darren Rice, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the Matangi Tonga newspaper on Monday.

Rice, who was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games, passed away on Saturday while free diving off the island of Ha'apai in the Tonga archipelago. Efforts to resuscitate him after a suspected shallow water blackout proved unsuccessful.

"I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the world and it pains me to say that he's passed away," Rice's sister Lily shared in a poignant Facebook post. "He was an extraordinary kitefoiler and would have won a big shiny medal at the Olympics. He made numerous incredible friends worldwide."

Born in the United States to British parents, Rice grew up in Ha'apai where his family runs a tourist lodge. He earned his Olympic spot by finishing eighth at the Sail Sydney event in December. Kitefoiling will debut as an Olympic sport in Paris.

Rice had been training and competing in Europe leading up to the incident. In kitefoiling, racers use boards lifted off the water on foils, allowing them to reach speeds over 50 kph (30 mph).

