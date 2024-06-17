Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Delhi Cancer Hospital, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a private cancer hospital in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly controlled. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which started at a metre board on the ground floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:47 IST
Fire Erupts at Delhi Cancer Hospital, No Injuries Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a private cancer hospital in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Eight fire tenders promptly arrived to tackle the blaze, which originated from a meter board on the ground floor of the multi-story Oncoplus Hospital. The fire was successfully contained within minutes.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) stated that the emergency call was received at 12:35 PM. Efforts ensured that no one was harmed in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024