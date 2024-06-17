Fire Erupts at Delhi Cancer Hospital, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at a private cancer hospital in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly controlled. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which started at a metre board on the ground floor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:47 IST
A fire broke out at a private cancer hospital in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.
Eight fire tenders promptly arrived to tackle the blaze, which originated from a meter board on the ground floor of the multi-story Oncoplus Hospital. The fire was successfully contained within minutes.
An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) stated that the emergency call was received at 12:35 PM. Efforts ensured that no one was harmed in the incident.
